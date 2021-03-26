Suspect connected to murder at Calgary hotel in custody, police say

Calgary police are still investigating the city's second homicide of 2021 and say it was connected to a domestic situation.

Officers were called to the Airport Traveller's Inn on Tuesday evening for reports of a disturbance.

The body of a woman, identified as Sharilyn Shelley Ann Gagnon, was found inside one of the rooms.

An adult male was also taken to hospital and officials say he suffered serious, life-altering injuries as a result of the incident.

One person is in custody in connection with the case, but police say they have not been formally charged and will not be identified until after a court hearing.

Detectives are still working on the case, which is believed to be a targeted attack that was a result of a domestic dispute.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"