Suspect crossed Quebec border fleeing police, arrested by OPP in Temiskaming Shores

A 24-year-old resident of Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Que., has been charged after leading Quebec police on a chase that ended in Temiskaming Shores.

The incident took place Nov. 18, when Ontario Provincial Police in the area were alerted that the Sûreté du Quebec were pursuing someone in a stolen vehicle on Highway 65 East, and was heading toward Temiskaming Shores.

They found the vehicle in a private driveway on Highway 65, but the suspect collided with an OPP police cruiser and fled west.

"OPP then located the vehicle on Vahey Road where the driver fled from police in a treed area," police said.

"A short time after, the fleeing vehicle struck a shrub and lost control of the vehicle near a residence on Robert Street. The driver fled the scene on foot."

Police contained the area and began a search with specialized units, including the K9 unit. The driver was found on Pine Avenue East and arrested.

"Further investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages and had allegedly stolen the vehicle from Quebec," police said.

The accused is charged with numerous offences, including fleeing from police, dangerous driving, impaired driving, possession of stolen property, violating probation, driving while suspended and assaulting police.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident, police said, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.