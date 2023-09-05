Suspect cuts himself while breaking into commercial property: Windsor police

Windsor police say a suspect hurt himself after breaking into a commercial property.

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a commercial break and enter in east Windsor.

On Monday around 5:30 a.m., officers were flagged down near the Windsor Assembly Plant in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre by a male with injuries that required medical attention.

The individual was arrested on outstanding warrants out of British Columbia and then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say a subsequent investigation revealed the man was captured on video surveillance breaking into a commercial business in the same area earlier that night.

While breaking the window to enter the property, the suspect cut himself and sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Officers were able to confirm that the injured male was the suspect wanted in the break and enter.

The 34-year-old has been charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.