Suspect cuts himself while breaking into commercial property: Windsor police
Windsor police say a suspect hurt himself after breaking into a commercial property.
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a commercial break and enter in east Windsor.
On Monday around 5:30 a.m., officers were flagged down near the Windsor Assembly Plant in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre by a male with injuries that required medical attention.
The individual was arrested on outstanding warrants out of British Columbia and then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police say a subsequent investigation revealed the man was captured on video surveillance breaking into a commercial business in the same area earlier that night.
While breaking the window to enter the property, the suspect cut himself and sustained serious injuries, according to police.
Officers were able to confirm that the injured male was the suspect wanted in the break and enter.
The 34-year-old has been charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staffA new school year brings a new set of challenges for the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
'Screw it, I’m staying': Additional tenants get eviction notices at Webster Street apartmentsCatherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Hundreds of EV chargers to be installed across Windsor-Essex through Charge Up programAs consumers begin the slow process of switching from gas to electric vehicles, investments into charging infrastructure are needed.
-
Homeless support centre in Charlottetown 'un-policeable': Police ChiefThe Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown has become a nexus for issues in the city’s downtown.
-
New Calgary crisis shelter offers space for women, children and pets fleeing domestic violenceYW Calgary says its new crisis shelter doubles its capacity to help victims of domestic violence.
-
Suspects sought in string of thefts at places of worship in York Region: policePolice are trying to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts at places of worship in York Region.
-
Wildfire smoke has blanketed Regina, Saskatoon in record amounts this summerRegina and Saskatoon have already seen record wildfire smoke in 2023, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Ottawa expecting a warmer, drier fall, Environment Canada saysAs Ottawa swelters under a late summer heatwave, Environment Canada is predicting a warmer, drier fall for the nation's capital.
-
Suspect arrested after Nanaimo stabbing sends man to hospitalOne man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing Wednesday morning in downtown Nanaimo.