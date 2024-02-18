Suspect dead amid shooting that claimed the lives of 2 officers, 1 first responder, group says
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
-
B.C. teacher who called student's hijab a 'Halloween costume' reprimandedA substitute teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been reprimanded for repeatedly referring to a student's hijab as a Halloween costume during class.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summerA political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.
-
Highbury Avenue to get overhaul at gateway entrance to St. Thomas, Ont.It’s a sneak peek into the major construction plans for the gateway to the east end of St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Local First Nations make case for seats on Vancouver Police BoardWith several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Calgary BMX indoor bike park battling soaring costs trying to survive past springThe B-Line Indoor Bike Park in northeast Calgary blew open its doors to the public in 2017, but now high costs are straining the facility’s resources, putting pressure on it to try and stay open into the spring.
-
31-year-old Cape Breton man charged with dangerous and impaired drivingA 31-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday, facing nine charges, after police arrested him from his vehicle in Sydney Mines, N.S., according to a news release from the Cape Breton Regional Police.
-
Driver speeding in bus lane in North Vancouver issued $1,500 fineRCMP in North Vancouver say a $1,500 fine was handed out to a driver caught speeding down a bus lane.
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Cyber incident' takes down IT systems at Laurentian UniversityA cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.