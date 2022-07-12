Suspect descriptions released after Lambeth robbery

London police have released descriptions of three men after a daytime robbery in Lambeth on Monday afternoon.

According to police, three men with weapons, including a hammer and a handgun, entered a jewelry store on Main Street near S Routledge Road around 3 p.m.

Police say one of the suspects damaged a display case in the store and all three fled the store in a red vehicle without taking anything.

The first suspect is described as a man with dark complexion, wearing a hoodie, white jeans, white running shoes, gloves and carrying a hammer.

The second is described as a man with dark complexion wearing a black or blue hoodie, white shirt, black pants, blue running shoes, carrying a small grey backpack, wearing white/black gloves and carrying a firearm.

Police say the third suspect is described as a man with dark complexion wearing a black hooded jacket, white shirt, dark cargo pants, black running shoes and white gloves.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.