Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence

An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.

When police found the 44-year-old, not only were they impaired and asleep at the wheel, Ontario Provincial Police said they were driving with a suspended licence.

Police were called just after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 when the business was concerned about their employee, who was travelling on Highway 101 from Wawa to Chapleau and was overdue.

Staff with the Ministry of Transportation found the vehicle just at 11 p.m. on Highway 129 south of Hinkler Lake Road in Martel Township.

“The driver was passed out and disoriented when awoken by the MTO unit,” the OPP said in a news release.

“The driver was advised to wait for OPP. The driver made the decision to continue southbound on Highway 129.”

Police found the truck at 1:30 a.m. parked at Seymour Lake Road in Sturgeon Township, about 80 kilometres north of Thessalon.

“While speaking to the driver, officers determined alcohol had been consumed,” police said.

“The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing. The employer's pickup truck was impounded for seven days.”

The suspect from Batchawana Bay is charged with impaired driving and driving while suspended.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Jan. 4.