Suspect ends up stuck in ceiling vent overnight during break-and-enter: Manitoba RCMP

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday after getting stuck overnight in a Portage la Prairie business’ venting system during a break-and-enter, according to the RCMP.

Police first learned of the incident around 8:30 a.m. when they received a report about a man stuck in the venting system of a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West.

The man was discovered when an employee of the business got to work and heard someone yelling for help inside a vent in the ceiling. The employee called for emergency assistance, with police and the local fire department coming to the scene. The man was then extricated from the vent.

Police investigated and determined that a 30-year-old man from Portage climbed to the roof of the business and damaged a vent grill in order to get into the venting system. RCMP said he then went into the vent and got stuck

RCMP said it doesn’t know what time he got into the vent, but confirmed he was there through the night.

The man has been charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000 due to the damage caused to the building. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court.