Suspect ends up stuck in ceiling vent overnight during break-and-enter: Manitoba RCMP
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday after getting stuck overnight in a Portage la Prairie business’ venting system during a break-and-enter, according to the RCMP.
Police first learned of the incident around 8:30 a.m. when they received a report about a man stuck in the venting system of a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West.
The man was discovered when an employee of the business got to work and heard someone yelling for help inside a vent in the ceiling. The employee called for emergency assistance, with police and the local fire department coming to the scene. The man was then extricated from the vent.
Police investigated and determined that a 30-year-old man from Portage climbed to the roof of the business and damaged a vent grill in order to get into the venting system. RCMP said he then went into the vent and got stuck
RCMP said it doesn’t know what time he got into the vent, but confirmed he was there through the night.
The man has been charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000 due to the damage caused to the building. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.