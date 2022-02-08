Suspect faces numerous charges after fleeing from Sarnia, Ont. police

A Windsor, Ont. man has been charged with several offences after he allegedly fled from police in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Sarnia.

Police say they spotted a vehicle without front plates in the area of Wellington Street and Brock Street around 2:50 a.m.

The suspect drove sped off when police tried to pull him over, running red lights.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located in the area of London Road and Indian Road and a tire spike was used.

Officers soon found the vehicle ditched in the 1900 block of Blackwell Road.

The OPP canine unit was called and tracked down the suspect in a garage on Lakeshore Road and taken into custody without incident.

The accused is charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, break and enter, trespass by night, and breach of recognizance.

He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.