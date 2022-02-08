Suspect faces numerous charges after fleeing from Sarnia, Ont. police
A Windsor, Ont. man has been charged with several offences after he allegedly fled from police in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Sarnia.
Police say they spotted a vehicle without front plates in the area of Wellington Street and Brock Street around 2:50 a.m.
The suspect drove sped off when police tried to pull him over, running red lights.
The suspect vehicle was eventually located in the area of London Road and Indian Road and a tire spike was used.
Officers soon found the vehicle ditched in the 1900 block of Blackwell Road.
The OPP canine unit was called and tracked down the suspect in a garage on Lakeshore Road and taken into custody without incident.
The accused is charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, break and enter, trespass by night, and breach of recognizance.
He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
-
'Once in a millennium': Record-breaking rogue wave measured off Vancouver IslandA massive ocean wave that was tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island in 2020 is now considered the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded, according to scientists at the University of Victoria.
-
Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen againNewfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.
-
B.C. company fires trucker after cyclist jostled during Saturday's convoyA trucking company in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has fired a driver who allegedly rolled into a cyclist during last weekend's protest convoy in Vancouver.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.