A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of mischief after more than a dozen trees were damaged in South Glengarry Township.

Last month, Ontario Provincial Police said it was investigating after 13 spruce trees had the tops cut off along County Road 2 during the overnight hours of Dec. 9 and 10.

On Thursday, the OPP said officers charged a 20-year-old man with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the damaged trees.

The suspect will appear in court.

