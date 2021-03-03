A 31-year-old Chelsea, Que. man surrendered to police in connection to an alleged road rage incident in Chelsea last weekend.

The suspect visited the police station hours after the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais shared details of the incident. Police say the suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily harm and mischief causing property damage.

"At the time of reporting to the police station he had a penalized driver's licence, so his vehicle was seized for 30 days and a statement of offence will be issued," police said. The criminal charges were submitted to the Directeur des poursuites crimmelles et penales.

On Tuesday, police said the incident began at the corner of Old Chelsea and Scott Road at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect began following the victim very closely, honking his horn and flashing the high intensity headlights.

Initially, the 18-year-old victim thought it was a joke by an acquaintance, but the honking and light flashing continued as the victim reached a dead-end on the road and was forced to make a U-Turn.

Police say when the victim turned around, the suspect blocked the driver's path, exited the vehicle and hit the driver's side window while yelling at the driver. The window was broken.

Police say the victim and her passenger were able to leave quickly, find a safe place, and contact police.