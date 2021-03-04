A 38-year-old man is facing a slew of child pornography offences following a search warrant at a Woodstock home.

On Wednesday, police raided the Woodstock residence as part of an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

The suspect was arrested and charged with seven counts of making pornography by written word, seven counts of distributing child pornography and 12 counts of harassing communication.

Three items were seized as part of the investigation.

The accused appeared in court via video and was released with conditions.