iHeartRadio

Suspect facing robbery and drug charges in Kirkland Lake

Ontario Provincial Police officers from Bracebridge located body of missing man on Friday. (File Photo)

Ontario Provincial Police say the Kirkland Lake detachment began a policed investigation on July 14 of a theft from a residence located on Wright Hargreaves Avenue, police said in a news release Sunday.

An arrest has been made as a result of the investigation which also lead to drug charges.

A 31-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of a schedule 1 substance, methamphetamine.

The accused was released on an undertaking to their partner and is scheduled to appear in court in Kirkland Lake on September 1. 

12