Suspect facing robbery and drug charges in Kirkland Lake

Ontario Provincial Police say the Kirkland Lake detachment began a policed investigation on July 14 of a theft from a residence located on Wright Hargreaves Avenue, police said in a news release Sunday.

An arrest has been made as a result of the investigation which also lead to drug charges.

A 31-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of a schedule 1 substance, methamphetamine.

The accused was released on an undertaking to their partner and is scheduled to appear in court in Kirkland Lake on September 1.