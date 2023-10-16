Suspect fatally shot by northern Alta. RCMP on Sunday

A person was shot and killed by Mounties in northern Alberta on Sunday.

A disturbance was reported at a home near 104 Avenue and 92A Street in Grande Prairie around 7 p.m., according to a public statement police issued after the event.

Responding officers found a male with a firearm outside the home.

Nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

"An altercation ensued between the male suspect and the police, resulting in shots being fired. The male suspect was struck. Officers immediately provided first aid and EMS was called. The suspect was taken to hospital by EMS, however the suspect later succumbed to his injuries," an RCMP spokesperson said in the statement.

No other details were provided, including the male's name or age.

Alberta RCMP says it immediately notified the province's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which will investigate.

ASIRT investigates complaints of serious injury or death caused by police conduct.