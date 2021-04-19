Suspect flees with cash following Monday bank robbery in northwest

Police are investigating a lunch-hour bank robbery that took place Monday in northwest Calgary.

Police received a call at 12:30 p.m. that a suspect entered the TD Bank at 3630 Brentwood Road N.W. and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available on Apple or the Google Play Store.