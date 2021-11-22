Suspect framed! Attempt to disable camera recorded during Okotoks, Alta. business break-in
Okotoks RCMP investigators have released surveillance stills of one of two commercial break-and-enter suspects and he brought his face directly in front of the camera.
According to RCMP, a man and a woman gained access to a towing yard in the southern Alberta town in the early morning hours of Sept. 27. The thieves broke into a vehicle and swiped a number of items including tools and clothing.
Prior to breaking into the yard, one of the suspects attempted to disable the security camera of a neighbouring business.
The male suspect is described as:
- Being in his late 30s or early 40s;
- Having a light complexion,
- Having a light brown beard; and,
- Having tattoos along his left forearm.
At the time, the man was wearing a cap with a Toronto Raptors logo, glasses and a bandana that did little to disguise his face as it sat well below his mouth.
The female suspect was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects or has information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-938-4202 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
