Suspect had drugs, scale and cash in plain view in downtown Sudbury


Police arrested a 37-year-old suspect in downtown Sudbury on Sunday who was openly selling drugs, with cash and scales in plain view. (File)

In what had to be one of their easier investigations, police arrested a suspect in downtown Sudbury on Sunday who was openly selling drugs, with cash and scales in plain view.

Bike patrol officers were in the area around 5:15 p.m. when they came upon the scene.

“While cycling through a walkway on Larch Street, officers found an individual believed to be trafficking drugs as there were drugs, a scale and a large amount of cash in plain view,” police said in a news release Monday.

“The officers placed the individual under arrest and upon searching the individual, officers located just under 10 grams of what is believed to be Fentanyl and over $770 in cash.”

The street value of the drugs is approximately $3,900, police said.

The 37-year-old suspect, who is charged with trafficking and failing to follow probation orders, was expected to in bail court today. 

