Suspect had drugs, scale and cash in plain view in downtown Sudbury

In what had to be one of their easier investigations, police arrested a suspect in downtown Sudbury on Sunday who was openly selling drugs, with cash and scales in plain view.

Bike patrol officers were in the area around 5:15 p.m. when they came upon the scene.

“While cycling through a walkway on Larch Street, officers found an individual believed to be trafficking drugs as there were drugs, a scale and a large amount of cash in plain view,” police said in a news release Monday.

“The officers placed the individual under arrest and upon searching the individual, officers located just under 10 grams of what is believed to be Fentanyl and over $770 in cash.”

The street value of the drugs is approximately $3,900, police said.

The 37-year-old suspect, who is charged with trafficking and failing to follow probation orders, was expected to in bail court today.