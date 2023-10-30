Suspect had handgun and $46K in cocaine, northern Ont. police say

A 26-year-old suspect from Etobicoke has been charged with drug and weapons offences following a weekend incident in Blind River, Ont.

Using the automatic license plate reader, police pulled over a vehicle on Causley Street around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 that was registered to a suspended driver.

“The driver provided officers with a false name and was arrested,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

“The vehicle was searched and police located a loaded handgun along (with) tobacco products, a small amount of marijuana and over 400 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value over $46,000).”

The suspect is charged with weapons offences, trafficking, obstructing police and two counts of breach recognizance.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video bail court in Blind River on Oct. 29 and was remanded into custody.