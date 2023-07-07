Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police say

A robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.

While inside a business on McKeown Avenue on July 4, the accused collected goods belonging to the business and attempted to flee.

“When confronted by an employee of the business, the accused pushed and headbutted the victim,” North Bay police said in a news release Friday.

“The victim sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries as a result.”

Police arrested the 21-year-old suspect a short distance from the store and charged them with one count of robbery with violence.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.