Suspect held knife to victims' necks during robberies in Newmarket, Aurora: YRP

Police lay charges in connection with a series of armed robberies at commercial stores in Newmarket and Aurora.

York Regional Police investigators arrested a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Aurora, after two convenience stores and a pharmacy were reportedly robbed on Saturday.

Police say a man went into a convenience store in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive Saturday morning and held a knife to a victim while demanding cash and cigarettes.

They say the suspect fled the scene afterwards and got into a vehicle where the female suspect was the driver.

Hours later, investigators say the man entered a pharmacy on McLeod Drive, near Aurora Heights Drive, demanding drugs and money before taking off.

Shortly after that report, officers were called to another convenience store on Yonge Street.

They say the man went into the store and again held a knife to a victim and demanded money and smokes.

Investigators say he left in a grey Volkswagen.

Police charged the male suspect with three counts of robbery and breach of probation, while the woman was charged with one count of robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.