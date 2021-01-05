Police in Burnaby say the suspect in a pair of break-ins was located not far from the scene.

Members of the RCMP detachment were called to the area near Kingsway and Imperial Street in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Two break-ins were reported at homes in the area before 4:30 a.m., the RCMP said in a message posted on Twitter Monday.

A police dog was brought to the scene in case the suspect was still in the area, and the dog led officers to a parked car.

Inside, they found the suspect, they say. He was hiding in the trunk, according to the RCMP.

The man was arrested and faces two counts of break and enter. He was also breaching a condition prohibiting him from being in a vehicle without the registered owner present, the RCMP alleges.

A charge of failure to comply with a probation order has also been forwarded to Crown counsel.

The suspect was also breaching a condition prohibiting him from being in a vehicle without the registered owner present.



1 charge of failing to comply with a probation order is also being forwarded. #PoliceDog