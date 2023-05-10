Suspect identified after alleged sexual assault of minor on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police are thanking the public for their help identifying a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street.
Police say two youths were walking in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Mercer Avenue when they were approached by an unknown male.
The stranger allegedly grabbed the arm of the youth female, pulled her toward himself and attempted to kiss her. When a witness intervened, the suspect fled the scene.
"Thanks to tips from the community, members of our Major Crimes Unit have arrested a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor" said an update from police."We would like to thank the public for helping us spread the word and locate this suspect."
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
