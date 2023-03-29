Suspect identified after robbery on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police say a suspect has been identified after a man with a knife stole vape cartridges from a store in east Windsor.

Police say the suspect went to a convenience store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East around 2:45 p.m. on Monday where he stole a box of vape cartridges and ran out of the store.

When confronted by the clerk, police say the suspect took out a knife and threatened.

On Wednesday, police reported they identified the man.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for sharing the information and contacting investigators,” said police in a social media post.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.