Suspect identified and charged in dangerous driving incident
A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to a dangerous-driving incident in northeast Calgary that left a woman seriously injured.
On May 26, at around 6:50 p.m., the victim was believed to be panhandling at the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 16 Avenue N.E., when she walked into a parking lot of a convenience store and had an interaction with an unknown man driving a silver Toyota Echo.
The woman started to walk east on 15 Ave. and the vehicle started to drive the same way, before stopping near the victim.
Police believe the woman asked for money, which the man agreed to, before he unexpectedly pulled the money away and accelerated.
The woman was holding onto the vehicle and police believe she was dragged for approximately 150 to 200 metres before she let go, causing serious injuries.
The woman was transported to hospital. She has since been released and is recovering.
Duba Wario has been charged with one count of robbery, aggravated assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
Wario was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in court Friday, June 23.
-
These are the most affordable Ontario cities to buy a house in 2023Ontario residents hoping to buy a house in an affordable city may have to travel pretty far outside the Greater Toronto Area.
-
North Bay man, 37, charged after disturbance at apartmentA 37-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance at a North Bay apartment complex on Highway 11 on Sunday.
-
OPP looking for suspect after robbery involving a knifeAround 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say a person dressed in full motorcycle attire, including a helmet, entered a convenience store on Ron McNeil Line and tried to leave without paying for a quantity of alcohol.
-
Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigationTwo Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters using helicopters to locate Shelburne wildfire hot spotsNova Scotia firefighters are using helicopters to scan the Shelburne County wildfire and locate hot spots.
-
Arson charge laid after 'intentional fire' at Barrie buildingOne man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
-
Family of B.C. man who died of drug overdose donates $20M to recovery centreA Vancouver family known for its philanthropy is making a $20 million donation to a British Columbia substance use treatment centre in memory of their adult son and brother who died of an opioid overdose.
-
OPP investigating suspicious incident involving driver and 2 girls in BracebridgeProvincial police in Bracebridge are investigating a suspicious incident that happened over the weekend involving a driver and two girls.
-