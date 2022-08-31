Suspect identified, arrested after multiple brush fires set in Surrey: RCMP

Surrey Mounties say they've identified and arrested a woman in connection to a string of brush fires set in a short period of time earlier this month.

Police said a 54-year-old woman was arrested last Friday after police completed a search warrant on a Cloverdale home. She was later released while the investigation is ongoing.

The arrest was made in connection to four fires that were reported in a 30-minute span early on Aug. 16.

One was reported on 177B Street and 58A Avenue. Another fire was reported about a kilometre away on 60 Avenue near 173B Street. A third was reported between the first two near 176A Street and 59 Avenue. The fourth was spotted on 61 Avenue and spread to an unoccupied travel trailer.

In their initial statement, police said their investigation suggested the fires were deliberately set and, because of how close together they are, are "likely related."

"Investigators are actively working to advance the investigation and will be recommending charges in relation to this string of fires," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Tuesday.

"Although a suspect has been identified, we are still encouraging everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police."

Anyone with information should call police at 604-599-0502.