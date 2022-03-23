Suspect identified, charged after man pushed down SkyTrain station stairs in caught-on-camera attack
Vancouver police announced a charge against a man in connection to a stranger attack at a downtown SkyTrain station.
Bradley King was charged with one count of assault, police said. The charge is connected to an incident that happened at the Granville Street Station on March 1.
Police said the victim, a 61-year-old man, had a brief interaction with the suspect on Granville Street before he was followed into the SkyTrain station and pushed him from behind. The victim fell down a set of stairs and, while he was on the ground, the suspect allegedly kicked him.
The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. Investigators don't believe the suspect and the victim know each other.
Surveillance video released by police shows a man jogging into the SkyTrain station. From another angle, he can be seen pushing a man down a flight of stairs. Vancouver police said that video was viewed more than 80,000 times in the first 24 hours it was released.
King was released until his next court appearance, police said.
-
Rare meteor believed to be the size of a basketball spotted in southern ManitobaA weather camera in Brandon captured a meteor streaking across the southern Manitoba sky northwest of the city.
-
The push to make Edmonton transit a more 'delightful' experienceCity councillors were talking transit Wednesday as Edmonton officials worked on new routes, cleaner stations and more security.
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morningIKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
-
Cumberland bakery raising money to support UkraineA local bakery in Ottawa's east end is helping to support Ukraine and its citizens, by donating proceeds from the sale of its unique, handmade pastries, with Ukrainian-inspired flavours.
-
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a post-season series would be terrific for growth of his young teamThe Toronto Raptors' post-season hopes have come down to 10 final regular-season games.
-
Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers backAs soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.
-
'That's the Ukrainian way': Edmontonians help Ukraine with monetary, material donationsEdmontonians continue to show support for Ukraine by sending aid and raising money to help those directly affected by the Russian invasion.
-
Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso CupThe Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.
-
Q & A: WRDSB Director of Education reflects on the end of masking requirements in schoolsjeewan chanicka talks about masks in the classroom and a name change at a local school