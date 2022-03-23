Suspect identified, charged after man pushed down SkyTrain station stairs in caught-on-camera attack

Vancouver police announced a charge against a man in connection to a stranger attack at a downtown SkyTrain station.

Bradley King was charged with one count of assault, police said. The charge is connected to an incident that happened at the Granville Street Station on March 1.

Police said the victim, a 61-year-old man, had a brief interaction with the suspect on Granville Street before he was followed into the SkyTrain station and pushed him from behind. The victim fell down a set of stairs and, while he was on the ground, the suspect allegedly kicked him.

The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. Investigators don't believe the suspect and the victim know each other.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man jogging into the SkyTrain station. From another angle, he can be seen pushing a man down a flight of stairs. Vancouver police said that video was viewed more than 80,000 times in the first 24 hours it was released.

King was released until his next court appearance, police said.