Suspect identified in arson investigation
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
The Windsor Police Service has identified a suspect in connection to an arson at a house in southeast Windsor.
At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a residence in the 3100-block of Baseline Road for a report of an active fire.
When emergency responders arrived, they discovered an unconscious person in front of the house.
The person was rescued and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after, the Arson Unit arrived on scene and determined the fire was deliberately set.
The suspect, who remains in hospital with injuries, is expected to be charged with arson.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.
