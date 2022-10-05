Suspect identified, sought for pair of arsons in Varsity
Police have put a name to a man believed to be behind a pair of arsons in the northwest Calgary community of Varsity.
The first fire happened shortly after 3 a.m. on May 18, in the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive N.W.
The second happened around 5 a.m. on June 4, in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road N.W.
Investigators have CCTV footage of the first fire being set, and believe the same individual is responsible for the second, too.
In both incidents, police said Wednesday, the suspect is believed to have been prowling the neighbourhood prior to starting the fires.
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Dominik Wesley Bird, 24.
Bird has been charged with:
- Two counts of arson with disregard for human life; and
- One count of illegal use of a credit card.
Police say Bird has ties to Calgary and Winnipeg, and have released images with the hope the public here or there will be able to help locate him.
Anyone with information about Bird's whereabouts is asked to call police in Calgary at 403-266-1234 or police in Winnipeg at 204-986-6222.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
