Suspect image released after car destroyed in Alexandra Park arson: police
Toronto police have released an image of a suspected arsonist who allegedly set fire to the side of a Queen Street West building Monday, destroying a parked car.
Emergency crews responded to a fire call at Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue in the Alexandra Park area at around 1:10 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a person approached a parked vehicle in the area and then proceeded to set a fire on the side of a building.
Police said the fire spread to a vehicle that was parked beside the building, causing extensive damage.
Toronto Fire dispatched 15 units to deal with the fire in the densely populated area.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as having a medium to large build. He was wearing an orange jacket, grey hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
