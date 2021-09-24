Suspect in 2019 Edmonton homicide arrested in Albania

A man wanted in connection with a 2019 Edmonton homicide has been arrested in Albania and brought back to Alberta to face a second-degree murder charge.

Artin Korca, 21, is accused in the Jan. 20, 2019 stabbing death of 20-year-old Gearard Wright outside an apartment building in the Ermineskin area.

Police say Korca was arrested by Albanian police at a border crossing on Aug. 8, 2021 following an international "red notice" from Interpol.

On Thursday, EPS homicide detectives escorted him to Edmonton from Tirana, Albania.

Korca is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.