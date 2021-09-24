Suspect in 2019 Edmonton homicide arrested in Albania
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man wanted in connection with a 2019 Edmonton homicide has been arrested in Albania and brought back to Alberta to face a second-degree murder charge.
Artin Korca, 21, is accused in the Jan. 20, 2019 stabbing death of 20-year-old Gearard Wright outside an apartment building in the Ermineskin area.
Police say Korca was arrested by Albanian police at a border crossing on Aug. 8, 2021 following an international "red notice" from Interpol.
On Thursday, EPS homicide detectives escorted him to Edmonton from Tirana, Albania.
Korca is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
-
Calgary mayoral candidate's signs damaged, claims he's been targetedOne of the candidates vying for the mayor's chair in October says people who are unhappy with his support of the city's COVID-19 strategy have targeted him and his family, along with his campaign.
-
High Prairie RCMP investigate police vehicle theft, officer impersonationRCMP say a stolen police vehicle may have been used when a man impersonated a police officer near High Prairie, Alta.
-
Saskatoon shoe store gives those suffering from addiction 'a purpose'Icon Shoes on Broadway Avenue sells clothing and several fashion accessories, but it's more than just a place of employment to its workers.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in VictoriaWe knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate changeMore than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons casesAs Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
-
'We just want her home': Family renews calls for help as search for missing Pimicikamak woman expands outside WinnipegA family is renewing calls for information to find a woman from northern Manitoba who’s been missing for nearly three weeks.
-
'I've never felt a building with that much energy': Medicine Hat locals look back on legendary arenaLike most Canadian communities, Medicine Hat has a real sentimental attachment to the city's old rink, but now, locals are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.
-
Police identify victim, call for witnesses in suspicious death of Kelowna womanPolice in Kelowna are publicly sharing the identity of a woman found dead in the city last weekend in hopes of advancing their investigation into her suspicious death.