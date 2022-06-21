Suspect in a January 2022 homicide has died: Winnipeg police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said the suspect in a January 2022 homicide died last month.
The homicide took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, when a seriously injured man was found in the 600 block of Main Street.
The victim, who was identified as Norman Nigel Bird, 29, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.
The homicide unit investigated and identified a 30-year-old Winnipeg man as the suspect.
The suspect, who was an acquaintance of the victim, died in May 2022 from an unrelated medical event, according to police.
-
N.S. community fundraises to fill injured pot-bellied’s piggy bankIt's a long road to recovery for Kevin Bacon - better known as “Kevy B” by his friends and loved ones. The nearly two-year-old pot bellied pig was injured during a road trip to northern New Brunswick to get his favourite snacks earlier this month.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
'It's so good to be back': In-person Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations mark step toward healingThe return of in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Windsor was met with excitement after a two-year pandemic pause.
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca ContoisOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifiesThe jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C.'s Amanda Todd heard testimony that the her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?There’s a debate on Parliament Hill on whether the time has come to end the virtual meetings started during the pandemic.
-
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month markSearch crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
-
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurantEdmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.