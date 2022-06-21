Suspect in a January 2022 homicide has died: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said the suspect in a January 2022 homicide died last month.

The homicide took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, when a seriously injured man was found in the 600 block of Main Street.

The victim, who was identified as Norman Nigel Bird, 29, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

The homicide unit investigated and identified a 30-year-old Winnipeg man as the suspect.

The suspect, who was an acquaintance of the victim, died in May 2022 from an unrelated medical event, according to police.