Suspect in Abbotsford gas station robbery at large, police seek witnesses and dashcam video
The suspect in a Tuesday robbery at an Abbotsford gas station is at large, and investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam video in hopes of finding him.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police say, a lone, armed man entered a gas station in the 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road—which is where a Shell station stands.
He produced a firearm, obtained money from the store clerk and fled with the cash and store merchandise, according to an Abbotsford Police Department statement issued Wednesday.
“Although extremely shaken, the store clerk was not injured,” the release reads.
APD’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is “working at developing a suspect description from video in the area,” according to the statement.
“Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.”
Anyone with information related to the investigation can call 604-859-5225, and the file number is 2023-4789.
