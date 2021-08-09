Suspect in Arlington Street homicide arrested
Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A Winnipeg man wanted in connection with the homicide of a man last month has been arrested.
The Winnipeg Police Service announced Monday they had arrested Eric Jade Wirffel on Aug. 6.
Wirffel, 36, was charged with manslaughter following the death of Tanner Daniel Kerr on July 30. The charge has not been tested in court.
Kerr, 31, was stabbed in a home in the 400 block of Arlington Street, and died from his injuries in hospital.
