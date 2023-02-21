Suspect in armed Calgary casino robberies arrested after being tracked by HAWCS
A 62-year-old Calgary man faces charges in connection with an armed robbery at a northeast casino, and investigators believe he's responsible for at least two other casino heists.
Officers were called to the ACE Casino Airport in the late hours of Feb. 15 after a man, who claimed to be armed with a gun, robbed the casino of an undisclosed amount of cash.
A HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety) crew tracked the suspect vehicle from above to the Deerfoot City parking lot where the robbery suspect appeared to change his clothes before driving off.
Ground units followed the suspect vehicle from the community of Huntington Hills to the 500 block of McKnight Boulevard N.E. where the vehicle was stopped and the suspect was arrested.
Richard James Buckmire's charges include:
- Five counts of robbery with a restricted or prohibited weapon; and
- Three counts of wearing a disguise with intent.
CPS officials say it's believed Buckmire was also responsible for the Sept. 22, 2022 robbery of the Cash Casino on Blackfoot Trail S.E. and a January robbery of the Deerfoot Inn and Casino on 35th Street S.E.
Buckmire is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
