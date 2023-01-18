Police search for armed robbery suspect at Barrie plaza
Police hope to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Barrie on Tuesday night.
Officers got called around 11 p.m. to a plaza at Duckworth Street and Grove Street East for a man who had gone into a variety store with two "edged weapons" and demanded cash.
"The on-duty clerk complied with the request, and the suspect fled on foot in a northerly direction with an undisclosed amount of currency," Barrie Police Services reported in a release Wednesday.
The K9 unit was called in to try and track the suspect after police established a perimeter but could not locate him.
The suspect is a white man, possibly 20 to 28 years old, six feet one, with a slim build and long or medium-length brown hair.
He wore an off-white face mask, a grey beanie-style hat, with a black hoodie pulled over his head. He had a red and black plaid jacket, white "well-worn" Nike shoes, and what appeared to be pink-coloured laces and black pants.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or dash camera footage to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025, extension 2129.
