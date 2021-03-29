Suspect in Brampton, Ont. kidnapping took victim to Toronto neighbourhood via taxi: police

Police say that the suspect in an alleged kidnapping in Brampton over the weekend appears to have travelled to a North York neighbourhood via taxi with his victim after ditching his vehicle.

Officers were first called to a residence on Adventura Road, near Mayfield and Mississauga roads, shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday for a reported disturbance.

Once they arrived on scene they heard screaming coming from inside the home and immediately breached the door.

They then followed the sound of screams to the garage, where they observed the suspect in the driver's seat of a vehicle and the female victim in the back seat.

The Special Investigations Unit has said that two officers discharged their firearms in the direction of the vehicle, but the suspect was able to flee the scene with the woman in the back seat.

The getaway vehicle was then discovered Sunday afternoon in the area of Whitepoppy Drive and McLaughlin Road in Brampton but there was no sign of either the suspect or the victim.

The suspect has since been identified as 21-year-old Kwami Garwood and the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Salina Ouk.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that investigators have since determined that Garwood and Ouk took a taxi to the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue in Toronto at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that a red or orange Kia Soul was was observed entering a nearby parking lot at 3230 Bayview Avenue at around the same time. While they say that the vehicle “may or may not be involved,” investigators are eager to speak with the driver.

“At this time it is unknown if that vehicle is involved in this incident but given the time that vehicle pulled into the parking lot and the fact that it coincides with the time that the suspect and the victim were dropped off in that area investigators would like to speak to the driver to try to determine if in fact they picked up the suspect or picked up the victim and to kind of help us get a little bit closer to locating the victim in this incident,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters.

Garwood is wanted on four outstanding warrants in the GTA, including a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Andre Charles in Toronto last year.

Mooken said that investigators have obtained information that has led them to conclude that Garwood is “armed and dangerous,” though he would not provide specifics on that information.

“Certainly the primary focus of this investigation and our primary concern is the wellbeing of Ms. Ouk. That is why it is imperative that we locate her and make sure she is in good health and then subsequently locate the suspect in this incident and hold him accountable for his actions,” he said.