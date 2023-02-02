iHeartRadio

Suspect in casino robbery sought by Calgary police


Calgary police say a suspect, who told employees he was armed, stole money from the Deerfoot Inn and Casino on Tuesday night.

Calgary police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a southeast casino.

Investigators say a man walked into the Deerfoot Inn and Casino Tuesday evening and told employees he was armed.

The suspect demanded cash and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police were unable to find him and don't have a description.

The investigation is ongoing.

