Suspect in catalytic converter theft arrested after foot chase in New Westminster

Residents in New Westminster are being thanked for helping police track down a suspected thief early Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Alexander Walcroft of Surrey has been identified as the suspect, and now faces multiple charges, according to the New Westminster Police Department.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 28, officers responded to a report that someone was trying to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a lot on 6th Avenue east of Moody Park.

Authorities say they were able to locate Walcroft in Moody Park after witnesses pointed them in the right direction.

“After a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested without incident,” police said in a statement issued Wednesday. “We’d like to thank the witnesses who played a key role in this suspect being located and arrested.”

NWPD spokesperson Hailey Finnigan says Walcroft has a history of stealing catalytic converters and he was found to be breaching conditions.

B.C.’s court registry shows a man by the same name has a criminal history in Surrey provincial court dating back to 2015.

At his most recent court appearance Wednesday, Walcroft was charged on five offences -- theft under $5000, mischief under $5000, possession of break-in instruments, resisting arrest and the assault of a peace officer.

Finnigan says the NWPD officer is doing well and never had to miss any work.

When Walcroft was arrested, he was found in possession of two catalytic converters.

Since they contain precious metals, these parts of a vehicle’s exhaust system are often targeted by thieves.

Anyone with information about catalytic converter theft in New Westminster is asked to contact police.