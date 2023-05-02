Suspect in Chatham shooting remains in custody
The suspect arrested in relation to a shooting in downtown Chatham over the weekend remains in custody.
The 25-year-old Chatham man was charged with attempted murder with a firearm.
He appeared in bail court over the weekend and was remanded into custody until his next apperance on May 5.
As previously reported, officers responded to the incident between King Street and Fifth Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
A 32-year-old Chatham man was taken to a local hospital and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca with information. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
