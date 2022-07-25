Suspect in Chilliwack double homicide found dead, victims identified
A man suspected of killing two women and shooting one man at a home in Chilliwack has been found dead, the RCMP confirmed Monday.
On Thursday, police announced they were looking for 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo, warning the public that he was considered armed and dangerous. Police said he was found with weapons and died of self-inflicted injuries.
"Significant police resources were involved in the search for the armed suspects for the past few days. And I can advise you that as of today. The suspect was located deceased," said RCMP Deputy Comm. Dwayne McDonald.
The vehicle seen fleeing the scene was found abandoned Saturday in Bridal Falls. Police said he was found in that area with weapons and died by suicide.
A spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, also speaking at Monday's news conference, described the incident as isolated, saying Shestalo and the victims "had a personal connection."
A man with the same name was due to appear in court on domestic violence charges the day of the shooting, according to online records.
Police also shared the names of the victims, identifying them as Mimi Kates and Amber Culley.
