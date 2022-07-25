Suspect in Chilliwack double homicide found dead, victims identified
A man suspected of killing two women and shooting one man at a home in Chilliwack has been found dead, the RCMP confirmed Monday.
On Thursday, police announced they were looking for 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo, warning the public that he was considered armed and dangerous. Police said he was found with weapons and died of self-inflicted injuries.
"Significant police resources were involved in the search for the armed suspects for the past few days. And I can advise you that as of today. The suspect was located deceased," said RCMP Deputy Comm. Dwayne McDonald.
The vehicle seen fleeing the scene was found abandoned Saturday in Bridal Falls. Police said he was found in that area with weapons and died by suicide.
A spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, also speaking at Monday's news conference, described the incident as isolated, saying Shestalo and the victims "had a personal connection."
A man with the same name was due to appear in court on domestic violence charges the day of the shooting, according to online records.
Police also shared the names of the victims, identifying them as Mimi Kates and Amber Culley.
-
Edmonton area residents want to see amalgamated transit service: studyA new study on regional transit shows most people in the Edmonton area favour combining different municipal transit systems.
-
Man killed in off-road vehicle crash near Big Mountain Haul RoadA 54-year-old man died in a fatal rollover on an off-road vehicle Sunday in northeast Alberta.
-
Canadians plan to spend more this summerA new CIBC survey found Canadians are hoping to enjoy the summer but most -- 80 per cent -- are concerned about the impact of rising inflation and being able to enjoy the summer season.
-
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leaderFormer Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
-
City of North Bay hosting mattress drop-off recycling dayNorth Bay is hosting a one-day recycling drop-off event Aug. 28 to help residents get rid of used mattresses and box springs.
-
Fire chief orders tents cleared from East Hastings Street, saying situation could quickly become 'catastrophic'Vancouver's fire chief has ordered tents and other structures to be removed from a stretch of East Hasting Street, saying the move is necessary to avoid a potentially devastating situation if a blaze were to break out.
-
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuseIndigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Sudbury Wolves hockey looking for a new in-game hostSudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment is looking for a new in-game host as the team marks its 50th season.
-
'Why would someone do that?' A dozen commemorative plaques stolen in separate thefts in Calgary areaHalya Wilson says a dedication in a northeast Calgary park allows her to remember the Ukrainians who came to Alberta more than 130 years ago.