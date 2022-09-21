Suspect in Chinatown delivery driver stabbing charged in 2nd stranger attack

The man accused of stabbing a food delivery driver in Chinatown on Sept. 11 has also been charged in another stabbing that happened the previous day, CTV News has confirmed.

Dennis Prasad, 43, was arrested on Sept. 11 after what police called an unprovoked and random stabbing on Gore Avenue near East Pender Street. He was charged with aggravated assault in the case.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department issued a news release saying 43-year-old Dennis Prasad had been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an apparently random stabbing that occurred on Sept. 10 near the intersection of East Cordova Street and Jackson Avenue.

Police did not mention the Chinatown stabbing in their release Wednesday, but CTV News has confirmed the same Dennis Prasad is charged in both cases.

The Sept. 10 assault left the 55-year-old victim with "serious and life-altering injuries," according to the VPD, which added that the victim "managed to call 911 for help after the suspect walked away."

Investigators from the VPD's Major Crime Section took over the investigation, and the BC Prosecution Service approved the charge in the Sept. 10 case last week, the VPD said.

Prasad remained in custody Wednesday, according to police.