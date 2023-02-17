Suspect in Chinatown stranger assault wanted B.C.-wide, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police say a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a 93-year-old man in the city's Chinatown last year.

Henry Paul Wiens, 52, is wanted across B.C. on a charge of assault causing bodily harm, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Police said Wiens is "known to spend time in the Downtown Eastside," and asked anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to call them "immediately."

The assault occurred on Oct. 11 and was caught on video, which police released in an effort to identify the suspect.

According to police, the victim was walking near Main and East Pender streets when he was assaulted by someone he didn't know. The 93-year-old was knocked to the ground and suffered a broken hip, police said at the time of the incident.

Several bystanders stopped to help the man until he could be taken to hospital, police said in October.

#VPDNews Here is video of the incident from Tuesday night. https://t.co/KtplV06Ojv pic.twitter.com/dD1f1RN2Rr