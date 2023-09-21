Suspect in courthouse bomb threat hoax identified, arrest warrant issued

An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for the suspect believed to be responsible for making a false bomb threat targetting the area near the Ontario Court of Justice late last week.

On Sept. 15, officers with the Windsor Police Service responded to an online report involving a bomb having been placed near the Ontario Court of Justice on Chatham Street East. Officers and K9 explosive-detection dogs conducted a thorough search of the area and ultimately determined there was no threat to the community.

The Major Crimes Unit then began an investigation and have since identified the suspect as 28-year-old Fernando (Sebastian) Guijarro Velastegui.

Investigators have applied for and have been granted an arrest warrant for Velastegui, a former Windsor resident who is now believed to be in Ecuador.

Velastegui is currently wanted for public mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).