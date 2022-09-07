Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton

Police have taken a 25-year-old man into custody after one person was killed and two others were injured in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service apprehended Clarence Lawrence around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police asked people in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place while they investigated.

EPS says the assaults are random.

Edmonton Catholic Schools locked the exterior doors of their schools until around 5:30 p.m., impacting dismissal at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School, St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Junior High School, Anne Fitzgerald Catholic Elementary School, and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Elementary School. Around 6:30 p.m., the Edmonton Catholic School Board confirmed that the alert had been lifted and students and their families had been reunited.

Edmonton Public Schools also locked exterior doors at Homesteader, Belmont, Sifton, and Overlanders schools. Dismissal at those schools was also delayed until 5:30 p.m., when all four schools began dismissing students with the help of police.

Students at Belmont School were told to stay away from windows while they waited in the building.

CTV News Edmonton spoke to Lesley, a parent of two children at St. Maria Goretti School.

“I haven't been told a whole lot, all I know is there are few people who have been stabbed and injured, we're not allowed to get our kids. Everything is on lockdown right now,” she said.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi tweeted about the incident on Wednesday, saying his thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.