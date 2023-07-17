Suspect in custody after abandoning stolen truck on Hwy. 401, fleeing across highway

A suspect has been apprehended by police after they allegedly abandoned a stolen pickup truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 and fled the scene on foot.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned Monday afternoon on Highway 401 across from the Dutton ONRoute. A witness told CTV News London they saw the suspect run across the highway on foot.

Police had searched for the suspect in the area near the ONRoute, with police cruisers on Pioneer Line and Dunborough Road.

In an update posted to Twitter on Monday evening, police said an extensive search involving OPP aircraft, the West Region Emergency Response Team and the K9 unit resulted in an individual being taken into custody.

Police said charges are currently pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Thank you to the Good Samaritans for the information leading to the arrest. As always, if you see something, say something,” OPP wrote on Twitter.

— With files from CTV News London’s Joel Merritt

