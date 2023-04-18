Suspect in custody after car taken on joyride through Morley school

Cochrane RCMP have arrested one person after a sedan was driven into a school on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation last week.

Mounties say the blue Hyundai Elantra was driven through the east-side entrance of the Morley Community School just before 7 a.m. on April 12.

Security footage shows the vehicle travelling down several hallways in the school, causing extensive damage.

The vehicle has since been located and seized by police, and one person taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect won't be released until charges are officially laid against him, RCMP said.

Mounties estimate the total damage caused by the stunt will be in excess of $150,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-851-8000 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.