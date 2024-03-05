Suspect in custody after 'chasing teenagers with a knife,' Windsor police say

A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly chased a group of teenagers with a knife following a verbal altercation on Tuesday.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a call about a male suspect with a knife in the area of California Avenue and Tecumseh Road West.

Police said the suspect reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a group of young people, pulled out a knife, and chased them. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound along Tecumseh Road West.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Shortly after officers identified the suspect. He was located and arrested later in the day at a residence in the 1400-block of Mark Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, the 39-year-old male suspect is in custody and has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).