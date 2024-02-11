Suspect in custody after deaths of 3 children, 2 women in southern Manitoba

WARNING: The following story contains details that some people may find disturbing.

The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in southern Manitoba.

The five people who died include three children and two women.

The investigation began around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers responded to a report of a hit and run on Highway 3 near Carman, Man. When Mounties got to the scene, they found a woman’s body in a nearby ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident continued around 10 a.m., when RCMP received a call about a car on fire on Highway 248 in the R.M. of Cartier, Man. While officers were on the way, a witness pulled three young children from the burning car. All three children were declared dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the car fire.

Officers continued to investigate, which led them to a home in Carman, where they found the body of another woman.

The suspect, who is a 29-year-old man, is in custody and there is no risk to the public. No charges have been laid.

The suspect and victims were all known to each other. All five deaths are considered suspicious. Police did not release the identities of the suspect or the victim.

According to police, all three of these incidents are linked.

RCMP officers continue to investigate.

“On behalf of the RCMP, I want to express my condolences to the families and friends who have lost a loved one today,” said Insp. Tim Arseneault with the Manitoba RCMP.

“As a parent, I simply can’t imagine the enormity of your loss. Please know that the RCMP and everyone in Manitoba stands with you.”

Expressing sadness

Following Saturday’s announcement, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took to social media to express their sadness.

In a post on X, Gillingham said that he grew up in Carman and still has many connections in the area.

“I’m shocked and saddened by today’s news,” he said. “My sincere condolences to the community and the families impacted by this tragedy.”

Having grown up in Carman, and with many connections still in the area, I’m shocked and saddened by today’s news. My sincere condolences to the community and the families impacted by this tragedy. #Manitoba

Kinew said that he’s sending comfort and strength to the families and community of Carman.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all those affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Sending comfort and strength to the families and community of Carman during this challenging time of loss. Our deepest sympathies go out to all those affected by this tragedy.