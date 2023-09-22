Suspect in custody after man fatally stabbed in west end

An investigation is underway after a man suffering from a stab wound attended a home in west London, Ont. and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a man who had attended a neighbour's home on Forbes Street after reportedly being stabbed.

"It didn't look like he was doing too well. I came by and asked him how he was doing, if there's anything I can help him with. He said he got injured, he got a stab in the chest," Forbes Street resident Charlie Brockett told CTV News London.

It was at that point Brockett realized how grave the situation was.

"He went, kind of, down on his shoulder, collapsed and basically went into a cardiac arrest for the most part and I started CPR right away," he explained.

Brockett is a personal service worker and is training to become a nurse. He said that he did his best until emergency crews arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later died.

Brockett said working in health care settings has taught him it's just important for people to do their best in these types of situations.

"Things happen and you never know when they're going to happen," he said.

Police said a suspect was located a short distance away and was taken into custody.

Investigators with the Major Crime Section believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The investigation is in its early stages and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan