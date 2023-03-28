Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Martindale

One woman was sent to hospital on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing.

Emergency crews responded to a home along Martindale Mews in the community of Martindale just after 3 a.m.

EMS say the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, suffered a single stab wound.

Though initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, she was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police took one man from the scene into custody.

Investigators say the suspect was known to the victim.